Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HWCPZ opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.
About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hancock Whitney Co. – 6
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Advance Auto Parts Pivots Strategy to Compete with Rivals
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.