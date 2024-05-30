HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PMVP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $92.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 230,692 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 468.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 301,244 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $171,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $200,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

