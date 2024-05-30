HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

Get BioNTech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 186.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.