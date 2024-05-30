Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.14 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

