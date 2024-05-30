Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,291,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after buying an additional 1,691,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after buying an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after buying an additional 1,458,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,045 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

