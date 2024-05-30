Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,093 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Generac by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $149.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

