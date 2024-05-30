Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,350 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 12.13 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of 9.31 and a 1 year high of 12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of 11.81 and a 200 day moving average of 11.42.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

