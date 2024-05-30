Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,515 shares of company stock worth $1,134,548. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOW opened at $731.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.48. The company has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

