Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

