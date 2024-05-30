Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,252. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $558.69 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $373.28 and a 1-year high of $566.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $540.12 and a 200-day moving average of $504.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

