Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

