Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

