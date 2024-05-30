Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of OP Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

