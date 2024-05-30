Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $264,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

AMT opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

