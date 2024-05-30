Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $272,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,949,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $131.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.72.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.