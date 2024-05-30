Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $3,788,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in PPL by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,409,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,720 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 198,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,852 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $28.18 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

