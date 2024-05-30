Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,400,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 319,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.92 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

