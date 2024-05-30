Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $319,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in ASML by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in ASML by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $957.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $937.41 and its 200-day moving average is $856.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $377.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

