Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $319,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 83,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ALL opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.