Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $455,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $77.95 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

