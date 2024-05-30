Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,811,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,909,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,686,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,958,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE BCO opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCO. William Blair initiated coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brink’s

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.