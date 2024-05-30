Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 103.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 175.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 660,867 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 488.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 109,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $1.06 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTS. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Jay Keith Greyson bought 41,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $43,324.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,391.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

