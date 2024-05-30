Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $325,000 Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

