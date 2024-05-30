Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after buying an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $60.98 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.