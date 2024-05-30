Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,412,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,034 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $277.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.