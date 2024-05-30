Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,382 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

