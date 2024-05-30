Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,490 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $957.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.