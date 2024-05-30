Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,956 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

