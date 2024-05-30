Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 820 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8,850.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,983,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 103.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $399.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $414.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

