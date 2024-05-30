Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.41. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.87.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.