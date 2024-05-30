Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,732,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after acquiring an additional 197,370 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,462,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,177,000 after acquiring an additional 335,994 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 301,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

