Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

