Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,033.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.4 %

ED opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

