Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes $275,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,192 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after acquiring an additional 911,454 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIPC stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

