Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,054 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,076,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 310,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 385,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 5.7 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

