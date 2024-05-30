Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Director Melanie Healey Acquires 2,000 Shares

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $196.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

