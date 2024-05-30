Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Yuval Harry Sells 14,995 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $272,309.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yuval Harry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Yuval Harry sold 1,192 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $22,063.92.

On Friday, March 22nd, Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $443.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.06). Hippo had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hippo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Hippo in a report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 79.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 144,459 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hippo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the first quarter worth $277,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

