Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 19,977 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 940,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $41,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,564 shares of company stock worth $5,260,818. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

