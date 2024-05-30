Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dollar General worth $48,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $204.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

