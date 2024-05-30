Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634,416 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $45,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JD.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in JD.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,912,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,131,000 after purchasing an additional 613,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in JD.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,451,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,009,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 695,537 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

