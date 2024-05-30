Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,148 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Brookfield worth $38,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

