Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,267 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Zoom Video Communications worth $50,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZM opened at $61.36 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of -0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $135,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 over the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.