Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 23,558 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $49,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

