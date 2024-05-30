Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 249,482 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,482 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 2.02% of Douglas Emmett worth $49,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 1,947,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,467,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

