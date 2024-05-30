Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $42,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

