Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fair Isaac worth $48,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $259,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,356.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $745.45 and a 1 year high of $1,451.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,253.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,216.36.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.