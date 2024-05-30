Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,829,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 524,179 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of Huntington Bancshares worth $48,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

