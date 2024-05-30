Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $37.85 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $37,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.56.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $417.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

