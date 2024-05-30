Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $42.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $42,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after acquiring an additional 416,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,157,000 after buying an additional 166,584 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,939,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $93.62 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

