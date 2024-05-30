Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $43.70 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $43,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

